So a rapper and a model walk onto a stage … to host a new TBS show. The Turner cable net said today that Method Man and Hailey Baldwin will emcee Drop the Mic, a rap-battle competition series launching May 2 from executive producers James Corden, Ben Winston, Jensen Karp and Ed Thomas. The show is based on the popular segment from Corden’s CBS late-night show, which also launched Carpool Karaoke.

Drop the Mic will pit four stars from the worlds of entertainment, music, sports and pop culture against one another. At the end of each head-to-head battle, the studio audience will vote on the winner.

“Drop the Mic is a funny, authentic, high-energy series that brings together hip-hop, comedy and pop culture in a way we’ve never seen before,” said Michael Bloom, SVP Unscripted & Special Event Programming at TBS. “Method, Hailey, James, Ben and their team will make sure our celebrity competitors bring their ‘A’ game to the stage.”

The series is produced for TBS by CBS Television Studios and Fulwell 73.