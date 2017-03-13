The Lottery alumna Marley Shelton is set for a key role opposite Josh Radnor in NBC drama pilot Drama High, from Friday Night Lights executive producer/showrunner Jason Katims and Jeffrey Seller, producer of the Broadway smash Hamilton. Also cast as a regular in the project is Casey Johnson (G.L.O.W.)

Written by Katims, Drama High was inspired by the story of groundbreaking high school drama teacher Lou Volpe (Radnor) as chronicled in the book Drama High, written by one of Volpe’s students, Michael Sokolove. The hourlong project revolves around an extraordinary working-class high school drama department and the incredible students who come alive under a passionate teacher and family man whose dedication to the program galvanizes the entire town.

Shelton will play Gail, Lou’s wife, a mother of three and classically trained musician who now is giving piano lessons to neighborhood kids. She is supportive of Lou’s new career but also worries about her family and the impact that this endeavor will have on it. Gail is trying to find the balance on what is best for her family’s life right now and is feeling the pressure to hold everyone together. Johnson will portray Gordy, Lou’s son.

Shelton’s credits include a starring role as Dr. Allison Lennon in The Lottery and guest roles on Mad Men and Harry’s Law. She’s repped by Paradigm, Untitled and Hansen Jacobson.

Johnson is coming off a major recurring role on Netflix’s G.L.O.W. He’s repped by Don Buchwald & Associates.

