Dr. Phil McGraw, host and executive producer of TV’s No. 1 daytime talk show, Dr. Phil, has signed with UTA. McGraw will be repped by a team of agents led by Managing Director Jay Sures in all areas, including television, music, licensing and endorsements, digital media and business development.

Dr. Phil, now in its 15th season, has been the top-rated daytime talk show for the last six years. It has received 29 Emmy nominations. In addition, McGraw won an Emmy Award as executive producer alongside his son Jay of their daytime talk show, The Doctors, which is currently in its ninth season.

McGraw, who was at WME, made a successful foray into primetime scripted TV with CBS’ freshman drama series Bull, staring Michael Weatherly, which was based on his experiences. McGraw serves as co-creator, executive producer and writer on the show, the most watched new series this season.

McGraw burst onto the talk show circuit in the late ‘90s as a regular guest on The Oprah Winfrey Show before launching his own show in partnership with Oprah and her production company, Harpo, in 2002.

Prior to his television career, McGraw founded Courtroom Sciences, Inc., (CSI), a trial science firm specializing in all aspects of litigation support, which was the inspiration for Bull.

Additionally, McGraw is the author of nine No.1 New York Times bestsellers, published in 39 languages with more than 33 million copies in print.

McGraw is repped by attorneys Joseph Horacek (Manatt), Christopher Chatham (Chatham Law), and Bill Dawson (Gibson Dunn).