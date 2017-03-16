It’s a case of good news-bad news for new ABC comedy series Downward Dog, which is getting a great launch behind the season finale of Modern Family on May 17 and a challenging time slot, Tuesdays 8 PM for a summer run.

Following the May 17 preview in the Wednesday 9:30 PM slot (black-ish will have aired its season finale in the time period the previous week), Downward Dog will begin airing Tuesday nights from 8-8:30 PM beginning May 23.

That is a little surprising outcome for Downward Dog, which became the first broadcast comedy series to premiere at Sundance, submitted by producer Legendary TV.

After missing the cut for a midseason launch, with the only available spot going to Imaginary Mary, Downward Dog had been expected to air on Mondays after The Bachelorette, considered a strong and compatible lead-in as both shows target a female demo. Instead, Downward Dog will have to be a self-starter on Tuesdays in the summer for eight of its eight episodes, relying on solid sampling for the premiere behind Modern Family.

Based on a web series, Downward Dog follows the day-to-day life of Nan (Allison Tolman), as told by her increasingly lonely and philosophical dog, Martin (voiced by Samm Hodges).

Nan attempts to juggle her tumultuous personal life with a stressful career, unjustly supervised by her self-obsessed boss. Having her story told from the canine perspective provides a uniquely unfiltered point of view that helps us laugh and cry about what it means to be a human being in the twenty-first century. It’s a show about a dog and the girl he adores, and even at their worst, Nan and Martin just might be best for one another.

Downward Dog stars Tolman, Lucas Neff, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, and Barry Rothbart.

Downward Dog series creators Michael Killen and Samm Hodges executive produce with Mosaic’s Jimmy Miller and Sam Hansen, and Animal Media’s Kathy Dzubiek. Showrunners Kat Likkel and John Hoberg also executive produce. The series is produced by Legendary Television and ABC Studios.