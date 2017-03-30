As Amazon exec Bob Berney was introducing Doug Liman’s The Wall, suddenly in a blast of smoke, John Cena burst on the stage in the same way he did for 20th Century Fox’s Ferdinad with burst of fog and blaring trumpets. “Besides the fog and blaring trumpets, my name is John Cena and I’m in the storytelling business … there is nothing better when you can tell a story that resonates with your audience and you can take your passion” and tell the story,” he said.

The story, directed by Doug Liman, is about military men who come under sniper fire and are hit … and they hit the proverbial wall trying to survive.

“Doug Liman is crazy … crazy to the point of being a genius,” said Cena talking about getting the cast together. The Wall also stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Spencer Thomas. “He made this movie for next to nothing,” added Cena. “I know when you see it, you are going to enjoy it. You can have the greatest story in the world, but if you have no place to show it, the movie is up a creek without a paddle. You are the most important part of all of this. You are the instrument in which we tell it and without you, I am up a creek without a paddle. There is passion in this and I believe audiences around the world will feel it … and they will feel it because you allow them to.”

The war drama The Wall drops on May 12.