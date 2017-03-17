President Donald Trump revved up his “this is what I was told” responsibility ducking when asked about White House having claimed former POTUS Obama asked British intelligence to spy on Trump during the election, pointed the finger at Fox News senior judicial analyst Andrew Napolitano. Trump’s comment came in response to a reporter’s question during his presser with German Chancellor Angela Markel, meeting with Trump at the White House. A German reporter asked Trump if he regretted the White House having claimed Obama had wiretapped him during the campaign and if he now thought it was a mistake to have then said Brit intelligence was responsible for it, according to simultaneous translation provided to cable news outlets. “We said nothing. All we did was quote a certain very talented legal mind, who was the one responsible for saying that on television” Trump said, insisting “I did not make an opinion on it.” “That was a statement made by a very talented lawyer on Fox, and so you should not be talking to me, you should be talking to Fox.” Fox News says it will address the issue on its 6 PM and 7 PM programs. At the White House press briefing one day earlier, lighting into reporters on the subject of Trump’s claim Obama had wireteapped him during the campaign, Press Secretary Sean Spicer read from a prepared page of quotes saying otherwise. That included quoting Fox News, on March 14, during which Judge Andrew Napolitano said three intelligence sources “have informed Fox News” that President Obama used British intelligence transcripts to spy on Trump during the campaign “gain access to conversations involving President Trump… and no American fingerprints on it.”

Press reported this morning the White House had apologized to the British government for its assertion that an intel agency of the UK had spied on Trump at Obama’s request. According to those reports, National security adviser H.R. McMaster spoke with his British counterpart the same day Spicer made his remarks from the White House podium, calling the press secretary’s prepared remark “unintentional.” Later today, however, Spicer said the White House regrets nothing.

At today’s presser with Merkel, Trump got asked by a German reporter if there were any tweets he regretted issuing. Trump had triggered the storyline about Obama and wiretapping in a series of early morning tweets nearly two weeks ago, in which he accused Obama of wiretapping his Trump Tower office during the campaign calling Obama “sick” and “bad.” “Very seldom,” Trump shot back, adding that he “probably wouldn’t be here right now” were it not for his Twitter account. “We have a tremendous group of people that listen, and I can get around the media when the media doesn’t tell the truth, so I like that,” he said, like he meant it to sting. Another German reporter asked Trump why he so often speaks of ‘fake news’ on the subject of his unsupported claims he was wiretapped by Obama. “Nice friendly reporter,” Obama shot back, telling that reporter who also had asked about Trump’s “isolationist policy” that “I’m not an isolationist; I’m a free trader, but I’m also a fair trader.” Added Trump, “I don’t now what newspaper you are reading but that would be another example of, as you say, fake news.”

At yesterday’s press briefing, widely covered by TV news outlets, among Spicer’s prepared remarks, he said: “On Fox News on March 14, Judge Andrew Napolitano made the following statement: ‘Three intelligence sources have informed Fox News that President Obama went outside the chain of command. He didn’t use the NSA, he didn’t use the CIA, he didn’t use the FBI. He didn’t use the Department of Justice. He used GCHQ …What is that? it’s the initials from the British intelligence spying agency. By having two people say to them the president needs transcripts of conversations involving candidate Trump he’s able to get it, and no American fingerprints on it.”