President Donald Trump kicked off Wednesday with another swipe at the “failing” New York Times, a day after wondering why the “fake news” isn’t following Fox News’ lead by investigating ties between Russia and…Hillary Clinton.

Hard to tell exactly which Times article Trump was complaining about today. Perhaps “President Trump Risks the Planet,” the paper of record’s lead editorial today lambasting Trump’s proposed climate change policies, or maybe the report about Devin Nunes refusal to recuse himself from the House Intelligence Committee’s investigation into “Russian meddling” in the presidential election.

Probably the latter, given Trump’s tweet yesterday that only Fox News seems to be getting the story right by investigating ties between Russia and Hillary Clinton.

After the president’s first tweet this morning about the Times‘ non-apology, Trump doubled down, suggesting that the American public doesn’t know the full story – no, not about Russia, but about how meanly he’s treated by the press.

If the people of our great country could only see how viciously and inaccurately my administration is covered by certain media! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2017

Remember when the failing @nytimes apologized to its subscribers, right after the election, because their coverage was so wrong. Now worse! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2017

