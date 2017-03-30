After lobbing a threat to change libel laws in order to sue the New York Times, President Donald Trump Thursday afternoon swung his Mighty Twitter Machine back 180 degrees to the right, and returned to the business he’d begun in the morning of taking shots at House Freedom Caucus holdouts standing in the way of his effort to salvage Trumpcare.

Trump had begun his day, Twitter-wise, hurling this call to action at his 27M followers:

The Freedom Caucus will hurt the entire Republican agenda if they don't get on the team, & fast. We must fight them, & Dems, in 2018! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 30, 2017

After a brief break to try to twitter-timidate the New York Times in advance of its report claiming White House personnel led Devin Nunes on his cloak-and-dagger journey last week, Trump got back to the business of blasting Freedom Caucus for holding out against his healthcare plan, with its 17% approval in polling. This time, Trump was naming names:

Great op-ed from @RepKenBuck. Looks like some in the Freedom Caucus are helping me end #Obamacare. https://t.co/Y2vTnIBTBZ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 30, 2017

If @RepMarkMeadows, @Jim_Jordan and @Raul_Labrador would get on board we would have both great healthcare and massive tax cuts & reform. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 30, 2017

House speaker Paul Ryan had warned something like this might happen, telling CBS News’ Norah O’Donnell in an interview this morning that “If this Republican Congress allows the perfect to be the enemy of the good, I worry we’ll push the president into working with Democrats,” Ryan said. “He’s been suggesting as much.”

Except, of course, Trump has spewed blame for the Trumpcare flop in the direction of Dems too, telling TV news cameras the real loser in last Friday’s Trumpcare vote pull were Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schimer.