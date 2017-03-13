Donald Trump this morning tweeted a warning to media as his chief counselor Kellyanne Conway zipped around the TV news landscape, defending Trump’s unsubstantiated Twitter claims that former President Barack Obama wiretapped his Trump Tower office toward the end of the 2016 campaign.
Conway was taking questions from the press about an interview she did over the weekend in which she had said, “What I can say is there are many ways to surveil each other…You can surveil someone through their phones, certainly through their television sets — any number of ways.” Conway said you also can monitor via “microwaves that turn into cameras,” adding, “We know this is a fact of modern life.”
This morning Conway was insisting she had been responding to “a question about spying techniques generally.” The question to which Conway had been responding was: “One of the things that seems to be dogging [Trump] this week are the allegations about wiretaps. Do you know whether Trump Tower was wiretapped?”
Today is the deadline for the Department of Justice to turn over to the House Intelligence Committee any evidence to support Trump’s unsubstantiated claim, via Twitter, that Obama ordered Trump Tower phones tapped toward the end of the 2016 campaign.
