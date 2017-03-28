Donald Trump went on a Twitter rant, calling out the House Intelligence Committee for not looking into former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s ties to Russia.

“Why isn’t the House Intelligence Committee looking into the Bill & Hillary deal that allowed big Uranium to go to Russia, Russian speech,” read his first tweet, which was followed by, “…money to Bill, the Hillary Russian “reset,” praise of Russia by Hillary, or Podesta Russian Company. Trump Russia story is a hoax. #MAGA!”

Trump and his administration have multiple times been questioned about their ties with Russia, especially during the presidential campaign. Currently, according to CNN, the House Intelligence Committee are investigating Russia’s alleged attempts to influence the election. FBI Director James Comey also announced last week that the FBI is also looking into the matter.

Following his Clinton tweets, Trump switched gears and continued by tweeting, “The Republican House Freedom Caucus was able to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory. After so many bad years they were ready for a win!”

He also shared that once the Affordable Care Act “folds,” Democrats will be running to make a deal with him.