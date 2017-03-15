In his first interview with FNC’s Tucker Carlson as POTUS, Donald Trump walked back his claim Obama wiretapped his Trump Tower office during the election, continuing the work White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer had begun the previous day.

“Wiretap covers a lot of different things,” Trump told Carlson in the interview airing on FNC tonight at 9 PM ET.

“I think you’re going to find some very interesting items coming to the forefront over the next two weeks,” Trump added.

Spicer had played Trump’s canary down the coal mine the previous day, when he debuted this Trump-did-not-mean-wiretap-when-he-said -‘wiretap’ walk-back at the daily press briefing. Answering that day’s iteration of questions about Trump’s claim former President Obama had wiretapped his Trump Tower office, in which he called Obama “bad” and “sick,” Spicer yesterday said it is “pretty clear that [Trump]believes there was surveillance that was conducted during the 2016 election.”

Various political pundits have noted, since Spicer’s remark, that it is is virtual certainty some sort of surveillance was being conducted somewhere in this country, on somebody, during calendar year 2016, but that was not what Trump had charged in his tweets.

And, on Jake Tapper’s CNN show this afternoon, House Speaker Paul Ryan, asked about the excerpts of Trump’s remarks to Carlson released in advance of the broadcast, said it is true that bipartisan committees in both the House and Senate are looking into “all things related to Russia” and election hacking. But, when Tapper asked if it is correct that nothing had come to light that would suggest Obama had tapped Trump’s office during the campaign, Ryan said again, “That is correct.”

Nearly two weeks ago, Trump kicked off this kerfuffle when he tweeted:

Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my “wires tapped” in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism!”

“Is it legal for a sitting President to be “wire tapping” a race for president prior to an election? Turned down by court earlier. A NEW LOW!”

“I’d bet a good lawyer could make a great case out of the fact that President Obama was tapping my phones in October, just prior to Election!”

“How low has President Obama gone to tapp [sic] my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy!”

In an interview to be presented in full during tonight’s edition of Tucker Carlson Tonight, Trump also blasted Rachel Maddow over her release of his 2005 tax return the previous night on MSNBC.

“I have no idea where they got it, but it’s illegal and they’re not supposed to have it and its not supposed to be leaked and it’s certainly not an embarrassing tax return at all,” Trump said. “But it’s an illegal thing they’ve been doing it, they’ve done it before and I think it’s a disgrace.”