TV news outlets started reporting at about 12:30 PM that today’s Trumpcare vote had been postponed because Trump lacked the needed number of GOP votes. This scuttles President Donald Trump’s dreams of announcing his first big congressional deal on the 7th anniversary of the signing of Obamacare.

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy told CNN the “hope” is to start “debate” Friday morning, suggesting reports the vote had been moved to 9 AM Friday was horseradish. Those reports had been accompanied by an explanation the politicians pulled Thursday’s vote because the politicians did not want to be up working until 2 AM which, loosely translated, means they did not think they would have the needed House votes at 2 AM.

For Trump’s candid thoughts, political navel lint gazers probably will have to wait for his next Twitter session.

For TV-news consumption, Trump made measured remarks immediately after word got out that the vote had been erased from today’s dance card. Meeting with members of the trucking industry at the White House, Trump opened thanking them for their support on Trumpcare.

“I know you had a big problem on Obamacare. Everybody does – so welcome to the crowd,” he guffawed.

“No one knows America like truckers know America; you see every hill, every valley and every pothole,” Trump said, veering off topic.

Obamacare put many truckers out of business, Trump added, getting back on course. “We’ll see what happens; it’s going to be a very close vote. They know it’s no good – everybody knows it’s no good…It’s all politics” he said of the process. “It’s a good deal and I think we have a good chance.”

Trump told the trucker guests “I don’t want to spent too much time with you and then lose by one vote” by way of explaining why he was ending the photo-op to get back to Trumpcare wheeling and dealing.

A couple hours earlier, after bill proponents met with conservative House Freedom Caucus skeptics in hopes of changing their “no” votes to “yes,” White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer danced around a briefing question as to whether Trump would take responsibility if the bill did not pass.

“It’s gonna pass,” Spicer stoutly insisted, inaccurately promising “there will be no delay called on the vote.” Spicer praised his boss for having worked the phone “last night well into the 11 o’clock hour” to advocate for Trumpcare.

The Freedom Caucus meeting Thursday morning “was a very positive step” and “we are pleased with the direction,” Spicer said.

Asked by one reporter if the author of “The Art of the Deal” would accept responsibility should the bill fail, Spicer responded, “let’s get to the vote” adding, “the President has done a phenomenal job…there is no question how hard the president and his team have worked to get this done,” but “at the end of the day we can’t force somebody to vote.”