Comedy Central’s The Daily Show host Trevor Noah Tuesday night announced it is building The Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library, in Manhattan. The library will open in June and feature interactive displays celebrating President Donald Trump’s “most important and insane tweets, which are often the same thing,” Noah

REX/Shutterstock

conceded.

“You know how every American president gets a library when they leave office. It’s place where they display all their important documents from their time in the White House. We at The Daily Show were thinking, Donald Trump doesn’t have any documents. He just has tweets. Which is why we’ve decided to honor him with something so much better than a regular library.”

Though presidential libraries usually wait until the president has left the Oval Office, Daily Show settled on the June unveiling “because we don’t know when he’s going to go…He might get impeached or might get bored and wander off. Either way, we’ll be ready.”