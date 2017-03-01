Stephen Colbert deconstructed President Donald Trump’s address to the joint session of Congress on a live Late Show. But first, he chastized CNN for trolling the nation moments before the speech with the caption: “Trump Leaves the White House Soon.”

“That’s not right!” Colbert complained of the tease. “What’s next? Covering Trump descending the staircase with “Trump Steps Down?”

Colbert wondered out loud, “Any chance there’s a mistake and Moonlight is the president?” Which made him the first, but not the only person to make the connection to the previous night’s Oscar debacle.

Trump boasted about his exec orders, including his hiring freeze on non-military and non-essential government workers.

“So Kellyanne Conway is out?” Colbert snarked.

Trump announced an immigration plan in which people are screened to make sure they can support themselves financially once they’re in the country.

“Just like the Statue of Liberty says, ‘Give us your tired, your poor, but not so poor they can’t afford a two bedroom apartment’,” Colbert snarked.

Trump spoke harshly about how much money previous administrations have wasted in the Middle East. With that $6 trillion we could have rebuilt the country’s crumbling infrastructure twice, Trump said, then simpered, “Maybe even three times if you had people who had the ability to negotiate.”

“Maybe rebuild 10 times, if we had people who refused to pay their contractors,” Colbert said, finishing the thought.

Ending his speech, Trump talked about his vision for how to move the country forward, saying “the time for trivial fights is behind us.”

…”Adding, ‘Suck it Nordstrom’,” Colbert quipped.