An estimated 48 million people tuned in to watch Donald Trump’s first address to a Joint Session of Congress – short of the 52.4M viewers who tuned in to watch President Obama’s first address before the Joint Session of Congress shortly after he was sworn into office in 2009. Trump also tracked behind President Clinton’s 66.7 million who watched is first such address in 1993, back when live-streaming was not such a “thing.”

While coverage varied by network, 11 aired live coverage from approximately 9 PM ET to 10:15 PM ET, Nielsen reported: ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, Univision, PBS, CNN, Fox Business Net, Fox News Channel, MSNBC, and NBC Universo.

Fox News Channel accounted for nearly 11 million of those viewers for the speech that, practically speaking serves as a new president’s State of The Union Address. FNC 10.8M viewers bested usual frontrunner NBC, which logged about 9.14 million viewers. FNC also clobbered CNN’s 4M and MSNBC’s 2.7M in total viewers.

These so-called addresses before the Joint Session of Congress are, practically speaking, a president’s first State of the Union Address. And, typically, they clock the biggest crowd that president is going to snag during his one or two terms in office.

A notable exception: President George W. Bush’s first such address averaged 40M viewers; it got eclipsed by his 2003 State of the Union Address. More than 62 million viewers tuned in that night to hear Bush justify plans to invade Iraq with the claim Saddam Hussein had sought significant amount of Uranium.