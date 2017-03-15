The President of the United States who boasted as a candidate he could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and not lose a single follower this morning expressed outrage that Snoop Dogg made a music video in which he uses a toy gun to shoot a clown dressed as a caricature of Donald Trump.

Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2017

In the “Lavender” video, released Monday, a flag with bearing the word “bang” pops out of the gun when the rapper shoots it at Clown President. Various politicos had already weighed in on the video, including Florida’s Sen. Marco Rubio, buttonholed by TMZ at National Airport, who said “Snoop shouldn’t have done that,” adding, “We’ve had presidents assassinated before in this country, so anything like that is something people should really careful about.”

Snoop Dogg, meanwhile, in an interview with Billboard, said the video was an homage to Philando Castile, shot and killed by police during a traffic stop last July, and a comment on President Trump’s administration. “The ban that this motherf*cker tried to put up; him winning the presidency; police being able to kill motherf*ckers and get away with it … It’s a lot of clown shit going on,” he explained.

Trump’s tweet comes as MSNBC released some of his tax documents showing he wrote off more than $100 million in business losses to reduce his federal taxes in 2005, and conservatives and Dems in Washington are threatening to scuttle Trumpcare.

Here is the video: