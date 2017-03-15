President Donald Trump blasted as “fake news” Rachel Maddow’s scoop last night in which she got her hands on two pages of Trump’s IRS 1040 form from 2005.
Trump wasn’t the only critic of the broadcast, which was panned by some viewers and TV-industry navel lint gazers as being a whole lot of buildup for very little bang.
This morning Trump tweeted:
Except the White House had confirmed the authenticity of the document to Maddow, who devoted her entire Tuesday telecast to the document. The two pages show Trump wrote off more than $100 million in business losses to reduce his federal taxes in 2005. They also show Trump paid $36.5 million in federal income taxes on reported income of $152M, which, Maddow and reporter David Cay Johnston noted, is an effective tax rate of 24%.
Johnston, the Pulitzer-prize winning former New York Times reporter, who authored the book The Making Of Donald Trump, had received the tax filing, and also posted the doc on his website.
In the program, Johnston told Maddow he got the pages “over the transom” at his house from an unknown person, adding that, for all he knew, Trump sent them.
Donald Trump Jr. jumped in on the fun:
CNN was, in fact, among the media outlets dinging Maddow for Tuesday night’s “overhyped” broadcast, complaining she “teed up a major scoop…only to end up disappointing many in the political-media establishment”:
Trump fans, on the other hand, were delighted with Maddow’s MSNBC reveal:
What people fail to understand is that the calls came from INSIDE the house.
The whole tax story was suppose to tell us one of two things. Either Donald is not worth as much as he claims he is , or he is able to use the tax laws to not pay his fair share. They found nothing.