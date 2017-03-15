President Donald Trump blasted as “fake news” Rachel Maddow’s scoop last night in which she got her hands on two pages of Trump’s IRS 1040 form from 2005.

Trump wasn’t the only critic of the broadcast, which was panned by some viewers and TV-industry navel lint gazers as being a whole lot of buildup for very little bang.

This morning Trump tweeted:

Does anybody really believe that a reporter, who nobody ever heard of, "went to his mailbox" and found my tax returns? @NBCNews FAKE NEWS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2017

Except the White House had confirmed the authenticity of the document to Maddow, who devoted her entire Tuesday telecast to the document. The two pages show Trump wrote off more than $100 million in business losses to reduce his federal taxes in 2005. They also show Trump paid $36.5 million in federal income taxes on reported income of $152M, which, Maddow and reporter David Cay Johnston noted, is an effective tax rate of 24%.

Johnston, the Pulitzer-prize winning former New York Times reporter, who authored the book The Making Of Donald Trump, had received the tax filing, and also posted the doc on his website.

Gee, Donald, your White House confirmed my story. POTUS fake Tweet. Sad! https://t.co/ibK2ApKI9E — David Cay Johnston (@DavidCayJ) March 15, 2017

Trump WH confirms my report, but fakes numbers. Trump paid $36.5m income tax, not $38 & not $40m Don Jr. claims. False WH statements. Sad! — David Cay Johnston (@DavidCayJ) March 15, 2017

In the program, Johnston told Maddow he got the pages “over the transom” at his house from an unknown person, adding that, for all he knew, Trump sent them.

Donald Trump Jr. jumped in on the fun:

Thank you Rachel Maddow for proving to your #Trump hating followers how successful @realDonaldTrump is & that he paid $40mm in taxes! #Taxes — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 15, 2017

Now @CNN is upset that the returns that they have been dying to get their hands on for 18 months are out but it doesn't fit their narrative! — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 15, 2017

CNN was, in fact, among the media outlets dinging Maddow for Tuesday night’s “overhyped” broadcast, complaining she “teed up a major scoop…only to end up disappointing many in the political-media establishment”:

.@VanJones68: If all we get tonight is that Trump paid $38M to America's government, that's a good night for Trump https://t.co/kvYlq8udPf — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) March 15, 2017

Trump fans, on the other hand, were delighted with Maddow’s MSNBC reveal: