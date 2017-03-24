President Donald Trump suffered his first White House setback today when the Trumpcare vote got yanked rather than suffer what seemed destined to be a stunning spanking with the plan failing to secure the needed 216 House votes.

“Obamacare is the law of land and remains until its replaced,” House Speaker said at a presser held not longer after the bill was pulled. “We’re going to be living with Obamacare for the foreseeable future. I don’t know how long it’s going to take us to replace this law.”

“Being against things is easy to do – you just have to be against it,” Ryan said. What Republicans could not agree on, despite having been opposed to Obamacare for seven years, was how to replace it, he explained.

He tried to paint the defeat with the brightest colors possible, calling it part of the GOP’s “growing pains” as it transitioned from minority party to guys in charge of the House, Senate and White House.

The news was not a staggering surprise, even for a president who had promised his followers they were going to get “sick of winning,” given Trump’s early morning blame-game shot via Twitter, and White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer’s laying-the-groundwork briefing.

At that briefing, Spicer chided reporters for their “so negative” questions about “what if the bill fails.” Even so, Spicer declined, when asked, to say Trump was confident the Trumpcare bill would pass in the House, saying instead he was confident Trump did every he could to make his case.

“But, at the end of the day, this isn’t a dictatorship,” Spicer reminded reporters, adding, ” and we’ve got to expect members to ultimately vote how they will.”

“The president made clear…they’re the ones who have to go back and answer to their constituents why they did not fulfill a pledge that they made” to repeal and replace Obamacare, Spicer said.

Thursday afternoon Trump had called for an end to negotiations, saying he’d made his last best offer to conservative Republicans in the House who were still in the “No” camp. Trump indicated if this version of Trumpcare was not passed by the House, he would move on to tax reform and let the GOP live with Obamacare for the duration of this Congress.

It marks the second time the Trumpcare vote had been pulled in two days. On Thursday, House Speaker Paul Ryan pulled the vote after Trump failed to close a deal Thursday morning with House Freedom Caucus conservatives. That scuttled Trump’s dreams of having the Trumpcare vote on the seventh anniversary of the signing of Obamacare.

Trump set the stage early Friday morning for the scene that would follow, tweeting: