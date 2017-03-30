On Thursday, Paul Ryan told CBS that the president said there was no malicious intent behind his tweet Saturday morning plugging Judge Jeanine Pirro’s show on the Fox News Channel later that night.
“He actually was very apologetic about it,” Ryan told Norah O’Donnell in an interview broadcast on CBS This Morning.
By “apologetic,” Ryan clarified, “in that he said, ‘I had no idea that that’s what she was gonna talk about… I thought she was going to talk about something else.’”
“So really that was completely coincidental,” Ryan insisted.
This is a slight departure from White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer’s insistence Trump had no thought as to what Jeanine Pirro would talk about when he plugged her telecast.
“He’s a fan of the show, plain and simple,” Spicer had said at Monday’s press briefing, when asked whether Trump owed House Speaker Paul Ryan an apology for plugging Pirro’s Fox News Channel program, in which she demanded Ryan resign over Trumpcare’s flop.
Lending credibility to Spicer’s claim, Pirro had portrayed Trump as a Washington rube who got duped by a far more sophisticated Ryan into embracing his Obamacare replacement strategy.
While describing Trump as the “one man [voters] believed could do it, a compete outsider,” she insisted, “No one expected a businessman to completely understand the nuances, the complicated ins and outs of Washington and its legislative process.”
Ryan, she said, grabbed Trump by his naiveté and had his way with the former reality-TV star:
“Speaker Ryan, you come in with all your swagger … and you sell him a bill of goods, which ends up a complete and total failure, and allow this president in his first 100 days to come out of the box like that?” she shouted at the camera.
And if he is dumb enough to believe that, then I have a beautiful, stately old Bridge to sell him.
Here’s a crazy idea: How about the President of the United States stops tweeting like a 12 year old little girl?
They’re both clueless about everything
Let me fix the headline for you. Just stop at, “Donald Trump Said He Was Clueless.”
How much longer must we endure this circus? Even those who blindly wanted “change” are looking at this slow rolling fiasco and wondering WTF have we gotten ourselves into? It’s only a matter of time before he starts a war. Then who/what are we supposed to believe? His administration has been compromised by Russia. He manipulates the public like he thinks we’re all as stupid and uninformed as him and his base. Everything he says is an exaggeration or outright lie. And he has been given the irrevocable power to destroy the world. Y’all are going to get some real “change” all right. God help us.
Bwahaaaaaaaaaa!!! Like anyone with a semblance of intelligence believes that!