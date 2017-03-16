The morning after President Donald Trump broke his silence about his claim then-President Obama wiretapped his Trump Tower office during the election, Senate Intel Committee issued a statement saying otherwise:

“Based on the information available to us, we see no indications that Trump Tower was the subject of surveillance by any element of the Unite States government either before or after Election Day 2016.”

House Speaker Paul Ryan beat the committee statement to the punch by several hours. He dismissed Trump’s claims earlier Thursday during a news conference to pitch Trumpcare. But, naturally, he got asked about Trump’s remarks that had seem to even take Tucker Carlson by surprise.

The House Intel committee, “in their continuing widening ongoing investigation of all things Russia, got to the bottom, at least so far, with respect to our intelligence community, that no such wiretap existed.” Asked if he himself believes Trump’s claim that Obama ordered his office wiretapped during the election, Ryan answered, “We’ve cleared that up — that we see no evidence of that.”

In other Donald-Trump’s-Words-matter news, the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, Rep Adam Schiff (D-CA) says Trump may have revealed classified information during that FNC sit-down:

.@POTUS appears to have discussed something that, if true & accurate, would be classified. Had it been anyone else he would call it a "leak" pic.twitter.com/XedWH4CTNF — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) March 16, 2017

Wednesday night, Trump breathed more oxygen into the story many Republicans had hoped to suffocate, telling FNC’s Tucker Carlson he intends to present evidence Obama ordered his office surveilled, though Trump walked back “wiretap” by explaining that he had not meant it literally.

“Wiretap covers a lot of different things,” Trump told Carlson, finally breaking his 11-day silence on the tap topic.

“I think you’re going to find some very interesting items coming to the forefront over the next two weeks,” Trump added.

Asked by Carlson why he had not simply waited until he could produce the alleged evidence before tweeting the charge Obama had wiretapped his office during the election, Trump responded, “Because The New York Times wrote about it. Not that I respect The New York Times. I call it the failing New York Times. But they did write on January 20 using the word ‘wiretap’.”