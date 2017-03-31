President Donald Trump, ignoring former Veep Joe Biden’s advice to “grow up” and “stop tweeting,” this morning tweeted, of the man he fired three weeks into his gig as national security adviser:

Mike Flynn should ask for immunity in that this is a witch hunt (excuse for big election loss), by media & Dems, of historic proportion! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 31, 2017

The tweet came the day after the White House decided not to comment on the Flynn development.

Thursday night, the attorney for Trump’s former national security adviser, Robert Kelner, said his client wanted to talk, in exchange for immunity, saying, “General Flynn certainly has a story to tell, and he very much wants to tell it, should the circumstances permit.”

Which brings to mind that gag of Flynn’s, which he tried out on NBC’s Sunday Beltway show Meet the Press just a few months earlier: “When you are given immunity, that means you probably committed a crime.” Of course, he was talking about Hillary Clinton, of whom Flynn led “Lock Her Up” chanting at the RNC. Meanwhile, Trump, at a campaign rally, had echoed those thoughts saying, “if you’re not guilty of a crime, what do you need immunity for?”

Already there’s been much clucking across the TV news landscape about the dumbness of mocking immunity in Washington, not that any of them are arguing with Flynn’s premise. You’re already seeing a lot more of those two clips across TV news networks today.

Associated Press reported discussions with the Senate Intelligence Committee on Flynn include talk of immunity.

Flynn’s ties to Russia are among the things being investigated both by the House and Senate intel committees as they look into Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential race, and which, Trump’s tweet notwithstanding, are bipartisan committees headed by Republians.

Flynn similarly is being looked at by the FBI which, according to director James Comey, has been conducting a counterintelligence investigation into Russia’s election meddling and whether there was coordination with Trump associates.

Meanwhile, Flynn’s lawyer said, “He is now the target of unsubstantiated public demands by Members of Congress and other political critics that he be criminally investigated. No reasonable person, who has the benefit of advice from counsel, would submit to questioning in such a highly politicized, witch hunt environment without assurances against unfair prosecution.”