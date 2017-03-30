As the Senate Intel Committee’s hearings on alleged Russian tampering with the presidential election got underway, President Donald Trump tweeted his latest thought on changing libel laws, targeting The New York Times. Trump’s tweet directs his followers to a New York Post editorial, headlined “The New York Times ongoing dishonesty only helps Trump.” Trump again states that The New York Times is “failing” though its subscriptions have surged as it covered the election cycle and, now, Trump’s administration.

The failing @nytimes has disgraced the media world. Gotten me wrong for two solid years. Change libel laws? https://t.co/QIqLgvYLLi — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 30, 2017

Trump has been promising to change libel laws since he became a White House hopeful. A year ago, the former reality-TV star told a Forth Worth, Texas rally he would “open up” libel laws as president, in order to go over NYT and WaPo.

“I’m going to open up our libel laws, so when they write purposely negative and horrible and false articles, we can sue them and win lots of money. We’re going to open up those libel laws. So when The New York Times writes a hit piece which is a total disgrace or when The Washington Post, which is there for other reasons, writes a hit piece, we can sue them and win money instead of having no chance of winning because they’re totally protected.”