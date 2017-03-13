President Donald Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway, making the rounds of TV news outlets this morning, told ABC News chief anchor George Stephanopoulos she does not have “any evidence” supporting President Trump’s wiretapping claim against former President Barack Obama.

Today is the deadline for the Department of Justice to turn over to the House Intelligence Committee any evidence to support Trump’s unsubstantiated claim, via Twitter, that Obama ordered Trump Tower phones tapped toward the end of the 2016 campaign.

Over the weekend, Conway said in an interview, “What I can say is there are many ways to surveil each other…You can surveil someone through their phones, certainly through their television sets — any number of ways.” Conway said you also can monitor via “microwaves that turn into cameras,” adding, “We know this is a fact of modern life.”

On CNN’s New Day this morning, Conway this morning insisted that, in that earlier interview with Bergen County Record, she was responding to “a question about spying techniques generally.” The question to which she was responding was: “One of the things that seems to be dogging [Trump] this week are the allegations about wiretaps. Do you know whether Trump Tower was wiretapped?”