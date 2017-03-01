As Arnold Schwarzenegger can tell you, Donald Trump has never made any secret of his fascination with ratings. It was a bit too early in his term to call last night’s speech a State of the Union but the 45th President’s debut primetime Joint Address on Tuesday before members of the House of Representatives, the Senate, the Supreme Court, the Joint Chiefs and more looks like a winner with Americans watching at home.

The wide-ranging, primarily upbeat, sometimes emotional and frequently GOP applauded 9 – 10:09 PM ET speech was up from President Barack Obama’s last SOTU last year in the early numbers across almost all the Big 4 networks.

NBC was the highest rated network in metered market results to show the ex-Celebrity Apprentice host’s remarks with a 5.6/9 rating – that’s up 17% in the early numbers from Obama’s last SOTU on January 14, 2016. CBS followed with a 4.5/7 MM result for Trump’s speech in the 9 – 10 slot, basically steady with what Obama got on the House of Moonves last year. ABC’s 3.8/6 was up 3% over the 2016 SOTU and Fox jumped up 11% from Obama’s last SOTU of last year to a 2.1/3 MM result for Trump last night.

We’ll get a greater sense of the larger response when viewership and demo numbers come in later this morning. Right now, in an era of changing TV viewing habits, the best comparison for Trump’s speech on Tuesday again is the final SOTU of President Barack Obama from January 12 last year. In the early ratings, the 44th POTUS snagged 18.1 million viewers and a cume demo of 4.2 in early 2016 – an all-time low for the two-term Democrat.

With the cable news networks and a few others added in, Obama’s final SOTU had a total audience of 31.3 million watching over 13 networks. That was also an all-time Obama SOTU viewership low by less than 2% from his 2015 address.

Coming just over a month after he was sworn in, Obama’s Joint Address of February 24, 2009 had a total viewership of just under 52.4 million over 10 national reaching nets from NBC to Fox News Channel and Univision. George W. Bush’s February 27, 2001 first speech to Congress, also not a SOTU, was watched by 39.8 million in total. In a very different era when FNC wasn’t even on the air, Bill Clinton’s February 17, 1993 Joint Address hit a motherlode total audience of 66.9 million – a number that only W’s pre-Iraq war 2003 SOTU approached in the last two decades with its viewership of 62.1 million.

We’ll update with more numbers for Trump’s speech later on today, especially when the FNC, CNN, MSNBC and more numbers come in.