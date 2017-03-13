President Donald Trump is set for a fair and balanced interview by Fox News’ Tucker Carlson this week. Topics will include the GOP’s health care reform (definitely), cross-presidential wiretapping (possibly), Russia (hopefully) and anything else the former reality show star decides to tweet about in the next 48-plus hours.

Originating from Detroit, it will be FNC primetime opinion host’s first sit-down with Trump since the election, as he does not appear on Fox & Friends.

The interview will air at 9 PM Wednesday on Tucker Carlson Tonight. No word yet on whether a team of White House staffers already is convening to handle ratings spin.