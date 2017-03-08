Anticipating tonight’s late-night opening monologues, President Donald Trump tweeted this morning, proving he does have a sense of humor:

I have tremendous respect for women and the many roles they serve that are vital to the fabric of our society and our economy. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 8, 2017

On International Women's Day, join me in honoring the critical role of women here in America & around the world. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 8, 2017

Organizers of today’s A Day Without A Woman strike have said they intended, in part, to protest his “aggressively misogynistic” policies. Most recently in Trump’s tremendous respect for women, he tweeted about the massive Women’s March protest against his presidency that took place in Washington, and cities around the country, the day after his inauguration:

Watched protests yesterday but was under the impression that we just had an election! Why didn't these people vote? Celebs hurt cause badly. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 22, 2017

He later tweeted he respected their right to peaceful protest, but disagreed with them.

Many protesters wore pointy-eared “pussyhats” – a nod to Trump’s remarks to Billy Bush in that 2005 Access Hollywood tape released during the election cycle by The Washington Post, in which then-NBC’s-Apprentice star Trump told fellow-NBCU employee Billy Bush, his celebrity gave him license to grab women by “the pussy,” explaining, “When you’re a star they let you do it.” Bush lost his job over the taped remarks, Trump won the White House after explaining to America it was just “locker-room” talk.

Trump’s “respect” for women was a major TV storyline throughout his reality-TV race to the White House, starting with the first GOP debate, televised on Fox News Channel, in which FNC star Megyn Kelly asked him to defend having previously called women “fat pigs,” “dogs,” etc. Trump’s jocular response won over the crowd in the hall, but the next day, Trump told CNN’s Don Lemon of Kelly’s questioning, “you can see there was blood coming out of her eyes, blood coming out of her wherever.”