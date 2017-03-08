Anticipating tonight’s late-night opening monologues, President Donald Trump tweeted this morning, proving he does have a sense of humor:
Organizers of today’s A Day Without A Woman strike have said they intended, in part, to protest his “aggressively misogynistic” policies. Most recently in Trump’s tremendous respect for women, he tweeted about the massive Women’s March protest against his presidency that took place in Washington, and cities around the country, the day after his inauguration:
He later tweeted he respected their right to peaceful protest, but disagreed with them.
Many protesters wore pointy-eared “pussyhats” – a nod to Trump’s remarks to Billy Bush in that 2005 Access Hollywood tape released during the election cycle by The Washington Post, in which then-NBC’s-Apprentice star Trump told fellow-NBCU employee Billy Bush, his celebrity gave him license to grab women by “the pussy,” explaining, “When you’re a star they let you do it.” Bush lost his job over the taped remarks, Trump won the White House after explaining to America it was just “locker-room” talk.
Trump’s “respect” for women was a major TV storyline throughout his reality-TV race to the White House, starting with the first GOP debate, televised on Fox News Channel, in which FNC star Megyn Kelly asked him to defend having previously called women “fat pigs,” “dogs,” etc. Trump’s jocular response won over the crowd in the hall, but the next day, Trump told CNN’s Don Lemon of Kelly’s questioning, “you can see there was blood coming out of her eyes, blood coming out of her wherever.”
I voted for Trump. Yeah, I know, kill me. I thought he would be someone we could be proud of. A business man who could work for (us) the people. I couldn’t have been more wrong. I’m sorry and ashamed I gave this man my vote. On top of so many issues he has the emotional maturity of a nine year old. I couldn’t be more embarrassed.
At least you can admit your mistake. My parents (brainwashed by Fox News) still defend him and are excited about his presidency.
There is no way he actually tweeted those out. His staffers have access to his twitter.