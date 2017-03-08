In anticipation of a tweet from President Donald Trump denying there is anything going on between him and Arnold Schwarzenegger: The current star Celebrity Apprentice star today told Michael Smerconich that our current POTUS spends so much time tweeting and talking about him because “he’s in love with me.”

Smerconish interviewed California’s former governor for his satellite radio show. Mostly the two men discussed gerrymandering – the time-honored tradition of manipulating boundaries of an electoral constituency, to favor a political party. Schwarzenegger’s not a fan. This, he says, is how you wind up with a Congress that has a popularity of 15% but a re-election rate of 97%, and how citizens wind up with politicians who are party servants rather than public servants.

Only as the interview was wrapping did Smerconish, sort of sheepishly, say he would be “derelict if I didn’t ask you why do you think the president is fixated on you. Why does he keep talking about you through his Twitter feed?”

“I think he’s in love with me,” Schwarzenegger deadpanned, which seemed to take Smerconish by surprise.

“Is that what it is? Smerconich asked.

“Yeah, I think so,” Schwarzenegger replied, not budging.

“You’ve had a long relationship with him,” Smerconish continued, flat-footedly.

“Oh yes,” Schwarzenegger said, clearly enjoying the moment.

“That’s’ all you are saying on that,” Smerconish conceded, sadly, as Schwarzenegger chuckled.

“Thank you, Governor,” Smerconish added.

“Absolutely!” Schwarzenegger laughed.

Last week, Schwarzenegger issued a statement saying he is leaving NBC’s Celebrity Apprentice, saying Trump’s involvement has made people unwilling to participate as a spectator, or as a sponsor, or in any other way support the show. “It’s a very divisive period now and I think this show got caught up in all that division,” he said.

Trump fired back and, though NBC has not said whether it will order more seasons of the reality competition series from Mark Burnett with a different star, it appears the President of the United States, who continues to get paid as the series’ producer, has spilled the beans. Trump tweeted, ” Arnold Schwarzenegger isn’t voluntarily leaving the Apprentice, he was fired by his bad (pathetic) ratings, not by me. Sad end to great show.”

Trump, who starred in the series until deciding to run for the White House, has missed few opportunities to whack Schwarzenegger’s performance on the show, on which the president continues to be paid as a producer.

In January, then POTUS-elect Trump, took time out from forming his cabinet, dismantling Obamacare, and pounding out a plan to finance the wall he insists Mexico is going to pay for, to savage Schwarzenegger’s performance as executioner-in-chief:

“Wow the ratings are in and Arnold Schwarzenegger got ‘swamped’ (or destroyed) by comparison to the ratings machine, DJT. ”

In February, Trump opened the annual National Prayer Breakfast urging religious leaders and diplomats to pray for improved ratings on the NBC reality competition series.

“They hired a big, big movie star, Arnold Schwarzenegger to take my place. And we know how that turned out,” Trump said in his address to the National Prayer Breakfast. “The ratings went right down the tubes. It’s been a total disaster. Mark will never, ever bet against Trump again. And I want to just pray for Arnold, if we can. For those ratings. Okay?”