CNN has hired former Donald Trump surrogate Jason Miller as a contributor:

Miller previously showed up on CNN, from time, in his capacity as senior communications director for the Trump campaign, and then President-elect Trump’s White House transition team. Miller had been offered a key role in President Trump’s administration, but turned it down in December, to spend time with his family, amid reports, including cryptic tweets from another Trump administration adviser, about his personal life.

Last December, shortly after Trump’s election, former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski left his gig as CNN commentator. CNN had hired Lewandowski after he was fired from the Trmp campaign. It was considered a controversial hire, given that CNN contributors S.E. Cupp and Mary Katherine Hamm were among the female journalists/TV commentators who had signed that petition demanding Trump sack Lewandowski after he grabbed a female reporter at a Trump event, then called her “delusional” when she went public with her account.