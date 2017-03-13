“The press is making Obamacare look so good, all of a sudden,” President Donald Trump complained this morning, in re the pushback to the GOP’s proposed American Health Care Act.

“I’m watching the news — looks so good. They’re showing these reports about ‘this one gets so much, and this one gets so much,'” Trump said during a during a White House photo op in which he was seated with citizens who talked about being negatively impacted by Obamacare.

AHCA has been met with resistance from both Democrats and conservative Republicans in Washington, but Trump today called it “a thing of beauty” in which “rates will go down, down, down” while the plans “go up, up, up,” though Trump said it will take a year or two for that to happen as the marketplace works it out.

“First of all, it covers very few people,” Trump continued about Obamacare. “And, it’s imploding. And ’17 will be the worst year. And I said it once, I’ll say it again, because Obama is gone, you know: Thing are going to be very bad for the people with Obamacare. We’re going to have tremendous increases.

“Press is making it look so wonderful so that, if we end it, everyone’s going to say ,’Oh, remember how great Obamacare used to be? Remember how wonderful it used to be? It was so great. It’s a little bit like President Obama. When he left, people liked him. When he was here, people didn’t like him so much. That’s the way life goes.”

