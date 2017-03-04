The morning after Arnold Schwarzenegger issued a statement saying he is leaving NBC’s Celebrity Apprentice, suggesting Donald Trump is the reason, Trump tweeted back. And, though NBC has not said whether it will order more seasons of the reality competition series from Mark Burnett with a different star, it appears the President of the United States, who continues to get paid as the series’ producer, has spilled the beans:

Arnold Schwarzenegger isn't voluntarily leaving the Apprentice, he was fired by his bad (pathetic) ratings, not by me. Sad end to great show — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

On Friday, Schwarzenegger said in a statement, “I loved every second of working with NBC and Mark Burnett. Everyone – from the celebrities to the crew to the marketing department – was a straight 10, and I would absolutely work with all of them again on a show that doesn’t have this baggage.”

“Even if asked [to return] I would decline.” Schwarzenegger continued, in an interview with Empire. “With Trump being involved in the show people have a bad taste and don’t want to participate as a spectator or as a sponsor or in any other way support the show. It’s a very divisive period now and I think this show got caught up in all that division.”

Trump, who starred in the series until deciding to run for the White House, has missed few opportunities to whack

NBC

Schwarzenegger’s performance on the show, on which the president continues to be paid as a producer.

In January, then POTUS-elect Trump, took time out from forming his cabinet, dismantling Obamacare, and pounding out a plan to finance the wall he insists Mexico is going to pay for, to savage Schwarzenegger’s performance as executioner-in-chief:

“Wow the ratings are in and Arnold Schwarzenegger got ‘swamped’ (or destroyed) by comparison to the ratings machine, DJT. ”

In February, Trump opened the annual National Prayer Breakfast urging religious leaders and diplomats to pray for improved ratings on the NBC reality competition series:

“They hired a big, big movie star, Arnold Schwarzenegger to take my place. And we know how that turned out. The ratings went right down the tubes. It’s been a total disaster. Mark will never, ever bet against Trump again. And I want to just pray for Arnold, if we can. For those ratings. Okay?”