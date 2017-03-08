Donald Trump used to be very gregarious and “not at all like he is now,” Alec Baldwin told Late Late Show James Corden Tuesday night.

“He’s President of the United States, and he still looks incredibly constipated. He looks terrible,” Baldwin said. “I thought, when he won, he’d like relax and be more generous. He won, but he acts like he lost…It’s inexplicable.”

Baldwin has perhaps contributed to Trump’s constipation; playing Trump on SNL to the president’s consternation.

David Letterman has called on Baldwin to save the country from Trump, telling New York magazine “We gotta… figure out ways to protect ourselves from him. We know he’s crazy…Comedy’s one of the ways that we can protect ourselves. The man has such thin skin that if you keep pressure on him—I remember there was a baseball game in Cleveland, and a swarm of flies came on the field and the batters were [swatting flies] while the pitcher was throwing 100 miles an hour. Well, that’s Alec Baldwin and Saturday Night Live. It’s distracting the batter. Eventually Trump’s going to take a fastball off the sternum and have to leave the game.”

Baldwin, however, recently told Extra he was not sure viewers have the stomach for much more of his Trump portrayal. But on Corden’s show, Baldwin told a very different story, saying people “always say ‘thank you’; they think I’m having an effect on the political field of gravity.” And Corden’s audience also proved the Extra report to be untrue, erupting when Baldwin went into Trump mode.