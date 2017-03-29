Dominic Burgess (Feud: Bette and Joan) is set for a series-regular role opposite Lauren Graham on Fox’s single-camera comedy pilot Linda From HR. Written by Geoff Barbanell and Itai Grunfeld and directed by Marc Buckland, Linda From HR centers on the eponymous heroine, Linda Plugh (Graham). All it takes is one bad decision to throw Linda from HR’s monotonous, unfulfilled life into an exciting but dangerous tailspin of balancing work life, home life and a secret that could unravel everything. Burgess will play Gordon, a a lovable, gossipy office-mate of Linda (Graham) whose recent divorce left him with nothing but custody of the cats. Repped by Stone Manners Salners Agency and Muse Management, Burgess can currently be seen as Victor Buono opposite Susan Sarandon and Jessica Lange on the FX anthology series Feud: Bette and Joan. He’s repped by Stone Manners Salners Agency.

Tony Rock (The Game of Dating) has booked a series regular role in CBS comedy pilot Living Biblically, from The Big Bang Theory star Johnny Galecki, writer Patrick Walsh (2 Broke Girls) and Warner Bros TV. Based on the A.J. Jacobs’ bestselling book The Year of Living Biblically, the project, written by Walsh and directed by Andy Ackerman, centers on a modern-day man at a crossroads in his life who decides to live according to the Bible. Rock will play Vince. As Chip’s (TBD) best friend at the office, the two share a love of gossip and bond over their mutual hatred for their co-worker, Gary. Vince loves winding Chip up but is not afraid to give him a reality check to keep him centered. Rock is the host of TV One’s new primetime game show The Game of Dating. He’s also had starring roles in features C’mon Man and The Redemption of a Dog. Rock is repped by Innovative Artists, manager Jeru Tillman and Ginsburg Daniels.