Domenick Lombardozzi (Rosewood) has joined the cast of Hard Powder, Studiocanal’s revenge action pic starring Liam Neeson. The film is an English-language remake of the 2014 Norwegian pic In Order of Disappearance from director Hans Petter Moland, who also is helming the remake from Frank Baldwin’s script. Nels (Neeson) is an upright snowplow driver in a glitzy ski town whose life is turned upside down when his son is murdered by the powerful local drug kingpin. He then seeks to dismantle the cartel, but his vengeful crusade sparks a turf war between a local gangster and a Native American mafia boss. Lombardozzi will play Mustang, the right-hand man to the gang leader, Viking. Lombardozzi plays Ira Hornstock on the Fox drama Rosewood, and other recent credits include Sneaky Pete, Bridge of Spies, The Gambler and Boardwalk Empire. He is repped by APA and Leverage Management.

Amy Forsyth (Channel Zero) has landed a role in Beautiful Boy, a drama feature from Amazon Studios and Brad Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment. The pic chronicles a father and son’s relationship being tested when the son becomes addicted to drugs. Felix van Groeningen is directing from a script by David Sheff. Forsyth will play another addict who helps Carell’s character locate his son. Forsyth appears on Syfy’s Channel Zero and Hulu’s The Path and recently booked a role in the NBC drama pilot Rise (fka Drama High). Other recent credits include Defiance and A Christmas Horror Story. She is repped by the Gersh Agency, AMI Artist Management and David Dean Management.