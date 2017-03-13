Milovich joined the Disney in 2002 as SVP Corporate Human Resources, Organization and Leadership Development. Other veteran top ABC executives who recently announced their departures for various reasons include Marla Provencio , EVP Marketing and Chief Marketing Officer at ABC Entertainment; and Geri Wang , President of ABC Sales.

During his tenure, Milovich led such initiatives as the integration of Lifetime and A&E into A+E Networks, the development of ABC News/Univision joint venture, and integration of Times Square Studios and Daytime programming into the ABC Entertainment Group.

Steve Milovich , SVP Human Resources for Disney |ABC Television Group, is leaving the company. The Disney-ABC veteran has been in the top HR post since 2009, most recently reporting to Ben Sherwood, co-chair of Disney Media Networks and president of Disney|ABC Television Group.

Team:

I wanted to share some personal news with all of you before you heard it anywhere else. I am ready and excited to begin writing a new chapter in the book of my life.

After a great 15-year run at the Walt Disney Company, and a nearly 40-year career with Fortune 50 companies, I want to chase down a few of my dreams and other pursuits that have eluded me while I have been fully engaged with my corporate career.

I’ve agreed with Ben that I’ll stay for the next several months while we search for my replacement, but after that I plan to take a personal sabbatical that will include an extended stay in my grandparent’s ancestral village in Calabria, Italy — San Giovanni in Fiore. Teaching has also been a big passion of mine as many of you know, so I also have plans to teach at the Huntsman School of Business at Utah State University, and also the Marshall School of Business at the University of Southern California.

I’ll leave the Walt Disney Company and Disney|ABC with a trunk full of deeply positive memories. I was blessed to get to work for some incredible people at Disney. Ben Sherwood’s personal and professional support of me these past seven years as a friend, colleague and more recently as a boss was unwavering. His relentless curiosity, questioning and high standards challenged me to unlock and utilize potential I didn’t realize I had. Jayne Parker has been a great support and sounding board for me on numerous difficult and challenging situations. She was also a great mentor and guide to me as I contemplated and ultimately made this decision.

I want to give special thanks to my current and past HR teams both in Corporate and Disney|ABC, and my HR colleagues in our other segments that have made my jobs so much easier, fun and engaging. And a big shout out also to the Disney|ABC executive team, both past and present, who have been wonderful to work with and were great and supportive colleagues.

While I’d love to call out more, there are simply too many other people to thank who I have had the pleasure of working with and getting to know throughout my tenure here. So many of you have been wonderfully supportive and helpful to me and my teams’ throughout the years. A big and sincere thanks to all with whom I have had the pleasure to cross paths.

I am a lucky guy from a small town in Utah who has had the privilege of working for the most admired company in the world, with the greatest people.

Looking forward to the next couple of months of work here, and to helping onboard my successor to a great team and portfolio of businesses. There is still much to do and much to contribute.

Steve