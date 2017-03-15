Two of Disney Junior’s hit animated series have been renewed for additional seasons. Fans can now look forward to a Season 2 of Mickey and the Roadster Racers, as well as a third season of The Lion Guard.

Since its January premiere, Mickey and the Roadster Racers has reached over 41 million viewers nationwide. The animated series is a madcap car-racing adventure show for preschoolers that takes Mickey Mouse, and his pals Minnie, Pluto, Goofy, Daisy and Donald, along with their unique transforming vehicles, on humorous high-spirited races around the globe, as well as hometown capers in Hot Dog Hills. Off the racetrack, Minnie and Daisy also run their own successful business as Happy Helpers, solving problems for anyone in need of a helping hand. The stories are designed to impart social and emotional lessons about friendship, teamwork, optimism and good sportsmanship. Rob LaDuca is executive producer and Mark Seidenberg is co-executive producer and supervising story editor.

The Lion Guard continues the epic storytelling of The Lion King and follows the adventures of Kion, the second-born cub of Simba and Nala, and his diverse group of friends as they unite to protect the Pride Lands. Season 2 will debut this summer and feature new guest star voices including Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton) and Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones). The Lion Guard voice cast includes: Rob Lowe as Simba; Gabrielle Union as Nala; Max Charles as Kion; Joshua Rush as Bunga; Atticus Shaffer as Ono; Diamond White as Fuli and Dusan Brown as Beshte. Ford Riley is executive producer and Howy Parkins is co-executive producer and supervising director. The Education and Science experts at Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park serve as consultants and author and Swahili expert Sarah Mirza is the language and cultural advisor.

“Mickey and the Roadster Racers and The Lion Guard uniquely embody Disney Junior’s goal of delivering inspired storytelling with humor and heart. And what better way to keep our young viewers around the world entertained and connected to some of our most beloved Disney characters than with the new stories we will be telling,” stated Nancy Kanter, executive vice president, Content and Creative Strategy, Disney Channels Worldwide, and general manager, Disney Junior Worldwide. “We look forward to seeing Mickey and his pals and the Lion Guard in their continuing adventures on the racetrack and across the Pride Lands.”

Both series are productions of Disney Television Animation.