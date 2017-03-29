Refresh for updates The second night of CinemaCon closes with Walt Disney, the studio which set industry records last year at the domestic B.O. with $3 billion and global with $ 7.6 billion. They just opened Beauty and the Beast to the largest pre-summer record of $174.75M and it’s the fourth fastest film to cross the $300M mark in 10 days. To date, Beauty has clocked $700M.

“2016 is when our stars aligned Marvel, Walt Disney Animation, Disney, Pixar and Lucasfilm. Each our brands delivered a $1 billion film,” said distribution chief Dave Hollis in his opening remarks. He touted more stats: Disney films delivered A CinemaScore averages and 83% Rotten Tomatoes score. “We delivered what audiences wanted,” said Hollis.

“This is a result of a very deliberate strategy of the Walt Disney Studios … each of the heads of our studios are producers in their own right and produced high-quality motion pictures. We gave audiences what they were looking for,” added Hollis.

The soul of tonight’s presentation is Disney’s preview of Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.to exhibition and attendees. And because that’s the big treat, Disney jogged attendees through mere release dates and titles in the near future via a slide show, i.e. Marvel with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (May 5), Thor: Ragnarok (Nov. 3), Black Panther (Feb. 16, 2018) and Avengers: Infinity War (May 4, 2018). On the animation side, Pixar’s Cars 3 (June 16) and Coco (Nov. 22) and of course Lucasfilm with Star Wars the Last Jedi on Dec. and Han Solo Anthology in May. The Walt Disney Animation labels rests this year, but returns next year with The Wreck It Ralph sequel now titled Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck it Ralph 2.

Hollis pulled off Disney’s presentation tonight in 12 1/2 minutes – sans stars and clips; a record next to other studios.