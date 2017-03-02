Disney Channel has unveiled the premiere date for its new comedy series Andi Mack, written by Terri Minsky, the creator of the network’s hit series Lizzie McGuire.

The premiere of Andi Mack will be available on-demand beginning March 10 (12:01 AM PT) on the Disney Channel app, Disney.com, Disney Channel YouTube, iTunes, Amazon and Google Play. Exclusive access to the second episode will be available the same day. The series will then make its television debut April 7 at 8:30 ET.

The series follows Andi Mack (Peyton Elizabeth Lee), a girl whose life goes from routine to roller coaster overnight. In the serialized story, Andi is contemplative and artistic and sheltered by overprotective parents. But on the eve of her 13th birthday, Andi’s free-spirited older sister Bex returns home with a revelation that changes everything and sends Andi on an uncharted course of self-discovery. At least she’s in good company; her best friends, Cyrus and Buffy, are also figuring out their places in the world. Along the way, Andi learns that sometimes the unexpected is what makes life great.

Lilan Bowden, Lauren Tom, Joshua Rush and Asher Angel co-star. Girl Meets World’s Sabrina Carpenter performs the series’ theme song, “Tomorrow Starts Today.”

“It’s unlikely you’ll see a more honest, more endearing, more surprising or more satisfying story of family and friendship on any kids TV platform,” said Gary Marsh, president and chief creative officer, Disney Channels Worldwide. “Terri Minsky’s genius is extracting big nuggets of comedy out of the routine of everyday life; and she, Michelle Manning, and the entire creative team and cast have delivered something truly special.”

Andi Mack is executive produced by Manning (The Breakfast Club) and Minsky. Phil Baker (Disney Channel’s Good Luck Charlie) is co-executive producer.