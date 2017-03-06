As we head into conference tournament week ahead of the NCAA’s March Madness, Showtime is offering the first look at its feature-length documentary Disgraced. The film follows the 2003 case of the death of Baylor University basketball star Patrick Dennehy at the hands of his friend and teammate Carlton Dotson and the ensuing accusations aimed at the university and its head coach Dave Bliss. One interviewee says, “This was the ultimate lights-are-off, doors-closed cover-up.”

Showtime

Disgraced follows the case that shocked college athletics, in which Dotson pleaded guilty in the only known instance in NCAA history where one student-athlete was convicted of murdering another. The film calls his plea and conviction into question through first-hand accounts from students, investigators, family and friends. One of the interviews is key: Baylor coach Bliss, about whom we hear in the trailer, “He’s never gonna talk again — why would he?”

Bliss goes on camera to address the attempted cover-up and secretly recorded statements he made in 2003 that implicated him in NCAA rule violations. The violations, revealed in part by whistleblower and then-assistant coach Abar Rouse, ultimately led to Bliss’ resignation and a partial ban on NCAA play for the Baylor Bears basketball team.

With Waco, TX, school’s basketball programming currently ranked in the national top 10, the docu premieres March 31 on the premium cabler — the day before the 2017 Final Four tips off in Phoenix. It’s produced and directed by Bat Bridge Entertainment. Check out the trailer above.