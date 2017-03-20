AT&T’s DirecTV has unveiled a new deal for its DirecTV Now streaming service, sweetening its HBO offering by offering the premium cable network for free for a year for new customers who subscribe to the Go Big or Gotta Have It packages.

New customers can still sign up for three months of pre-paid service on any DirecTV package and get an Apple TV included. Both offers end March 30, the company said.

Before today, HBO was offered at $5 a month on the service. The network is owned by Time Warner, which AT&T has agreed to acquire for $85 billion. That deal is still to be approved.

In late January, AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson in a call with analysts to discuss the company’s Q4 earnings touted DirecTV Now which he said has onboarded 200,000 customers since it launched November 20.