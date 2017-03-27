Hulu is gearing up for summer with the return of comedy series Difficult People and three new documentary movies. The 10-episode Season 3 of the Julie Klausner-Billy Eichner comedy is set to premiere August 8, with the films bowing in May and June.

The new season of Difficult People, from Universal Cable Productions, finds Julie (Klausner) and Billy (Eichner) remaining each other’s best friends while still their own worst enemies. Julie embarks on a season-long quest for happiness after she learns that if she tries to up her anti-depressants anymore her blood will be a Slurpee, trying in the process everything from meditation to ayahuasca. Meanwhile, Billy begins to sour on New York, just as he begins to fall for his first real boyfriend (John Cho). Marilyn (Andrea Martin) lands a book deal, and Arthur (James Urbaniak) is forced to commute to the Burt Reynolds Dinner Theatre in Jupiter, FL,, where PBS has moved all of its productions.

Klausner executive produces along with Amy Poehler, Dave Becky, Tony Hernandez, Brooke Posch, Jeffrey Walker and showrunner Scott King.

Here’s a look at Hulu’s upcoming documentaries:

BATMAN & BILL

Premieres Sunday, May 6

Everyone thinks that Bob Kane created Batman, but that’s not the whole truth. One author makes it his crusade to seek justice for Bill Finger, a struggling writer who was the key figure in creating the iconic superhero, from concept to costume to the very character we all know and love. Bruce Wayne may be Batman’s secret identity, but his creator was always a true mystery. Directed and executive produced by Don Argott and Sheena M. Joyce.

BECOMING BOND

Premieres Saturday, May 20

A unique documentary/narrative hybrid chronicling the stranger-than-fiction true story of George Lazenby, a poor Australian car mechanic who, through an unbelievable set of circumstances, landed the role of James Bond in On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969), despite having never acted a day in his life. Then after being offered the next six Bond films and a $1 million signing bonus, he turned it all down. Written, directed and produced by Josh Greenbaum. Produced by Rafael Marmor and Christopher Leggett.

DUMB: The STORY OF BIG BROTHER MAGAZINE

Premieres Saturday, June 3

Charts the rise and fall of the irreverent, boundary-pushing Big Brother Magazine, whose taboo-breaking stunts and unapologetically crass humor spawned MTV’s Jackass and a generation of skaters. Featuring a trove of original footage and interviews with the magazine’s major players, “Dumb” celebrates the lowbrow legacy of this touchstone of 90’s counterculture. With Spike Jonze, Johnny Knoxville, Steve Rocco, Bam Margera, Steve-O, Tony Hawk, Chad Muska. Directed by Patrick O’Dell. Executive produced by Jeff Tremaine and produced by Sean Cliver.