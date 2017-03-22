John Cho (Star Trek Beyond) has booked a key recurring role on the third season of Hulu’s praised comedy series Difficult People.

Produced by Universal Cable Productions, Difficult People stars Julie Klausner and Billy Eichner as two besties living in New York City whose typical, irreverent behavior lands them in some very awkward situations. Cho will play Todd in a multi-episode arc. Billy (Eichner) has finally met his romantic match with Todd, his first real boyfriend – an advertising executive who’s as much of a dick as Billy and Julie (Klausner). Billy and Todd connect after neither of them backs down from a prank war, and season 3 follows the pair as Billy has to navigate “couple” things, having only had Julie has a soul mate previously. Also starring are Andrea Martin as Marilyn, James Urbaniak as Arthur, and Cole Escola as Matthew, with Gabourey Sidibe as Denise, Derrick Baskin as Nate and Shakina Nayfack as Lola.

Difficult People is created and executive produced by Klausner. Executive producers also include Amy Poehler (for Paper Kite), Dave Becky (for 3 Arts), Tony Hernandez (for Jax Media), Brooke Posch (for Paper Kite) and showrunner Scott King.

Chu played Sulu in Star Trek Into Darkness and Star Trek Beyond. His most recent TV credits include Drunk History, House of Lies and a recurring voice role on American Dad. He’s repped by 3 Arts, UTA and Morris Yorn.

The 10-episode third season of Difficult People will premiere on Hulu this summer.