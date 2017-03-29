Todd Waks has been named SVP Strategic Alliances at dick clark productions, the company said today. Waks will spearhead brand revenue initiatives across dcp’s roster of shows including American Music Awards, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest and others, along with a variety of other projects. He will be based at the company’s Santa Monica headquarters and will report to its president, Mike Mahan.

Waks most recently served as CEO of Entertainment Alliances, a strategic brand marketing agency, where he provided customized sales solutions and brand alliances for various organizations. Before that, he led sales and marketing efforts for Live Nation and Clear Channel Entertainment.