Former Numb3rs and Rescue Me star Diane Farr has booked a key series regular role opposite Jenna Fischer in ABC’s single-camera comedy pilot Splitting Up Together, from Suburgatory and Selfie creator Emily Kapnek, Ellen DeGeneres’ A Very Good Prods. and Warner Bros TV.

Written by Kapnek, based on the 2016 Danish series created by Mette Heeno, and directed by Dean Holland, Splitting Up Together is the story of a couple, Lena (Fischer) and Martin (Hudson) whose marriage is reignited by their divorce. They still live in the same house, alternating weeks, with one living upstairs and doing the parenting while the other lives downstairs in the guest apartment. Farr will play Maya, the wry single sister of Lena (Fischer) who pushes Lena to embrace her new singlehood in a plainspoken way that only a loving, older sister can.

Kapnek, DeGeneres, Jeff Kleeman, Heeno, Mie Andreasen and Hella Joof are executive producers.

Farr, who starred as FBI agent Megan Reeves in the CBS’ Numb3rs and the firefighter Laura Miles in FX’s Rescue Me, recently recurred in ABC’s Black-ish and Hulu’s Chance.