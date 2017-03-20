Comedy Central has given a second-season order to new comedy series Detroiters, executive produced, created and written by Sam Richardson, Tim Robinson — who also star — Joe Kelly and Zach Kanin and executive produced by Lorne Michaels, Jason Sudeikis, and Broadway Video’s Andrew Singer. The second season will launch next year.

“Sam and Tim’s sweet, goofy friendship is so infectious, we’ve noticed people being nicer to each other,” said Comedy Central president Kent Alterman. “Perhaps we’ll set Season 2 in D.C.”

The series, currently airing its first season, stars real-life best friends Richardson, from Detroit, and Robinson, from Metro Detroit, as small-time ad men in the Motor City. Whatever they do, they do it together. And no matter what happens, Sam and Tim’s love for each other and their city never wavers. Jason Sudeikis appears in a narrative arc as a successful Chrysler brand executive whom Richardson and Robinson relentlessly pursue in an effort to land their first big-time client.

The most recent sixth episode last Tuesday drew 426,000 total viewers in Live+same day, the series’ largest L+SD audience since the premiere.

Season 1 guest stars include Obba Babatunde, Michael Che, Comedian CP, Steve Higgins, Richard Karn, Rick Mahorn, Keegan-Michael Key, Kevin Nash, Wendy Raquel Robinson, Cecily Strong, Trick Trick, George Wallace and Malcolm-Jamal Warner.