With Donald Trump in the White House, there is a lot happening on late-night television these days. But if you aren’t watching Desus & Mero, then you’re not really paying attention to what’s going on. I wanted to wait a while after the Viceland show debuted on October 17 to see where things would go – and it has gone to good places, night after night.

The half-hour show airing at 11 PM Monday-Thursday and featuring Bodega Boys podcasters Desus Nice and The Kid Mero has become, as I say in my video review above, the most relevant, ridiculous — and I mean that in the best way — no-one-spared post-primetime show out there most nights. With several months under their ball caps and a rapidly changing political landscape in front of them, the duo have a fresh take on things that might seem profane to many outside the Bronx (and even the other four New York boroughs),but is exceedingly fresh, crisp, funny and smart.

You’ve got Internet access, so you can Google their bios, and I don’t want to rattle off a greatest-hits playlist to emphasize my point — though their day-after-the-election show was pretty great. However, I will say the duo have honed their act considerably and widened their perspective since they hit the air last fall. To me, Desus & Mero now is like a callback to the glory days of anything-goes public-access TV mixed with the tone of the great Stretch And Bobbito radio show of the 1990s with some of ESPN’s Pardon The Interruption added to the mix.

In short, it’s a winning combo, as their take last night on Rachel Maddow’s Trump tax returns scoop of sorts revealed (you can see part of it in my video review above).

Seated side by side and basically riffing, Desus and Mero don’t have a parade of guests or a series of skits. They have one guest — including Maddow recently, and Rashida Jones awhile back — who joins them for a brief interview, and though there are a bunch of shout-outs near the end of every night, it really is all about them – which is another reason the show works.

Taking on topics from the ex-Celebrity Apprentice host who they commonly refer to as “President Cheeto,” their Bronx pride, hip-hop beefs and flamethrowers, how white people smell and more, Desus & Mero lives in a world where white America is the dominate culture but not the most prevalent one, if you know what I mean.

For more, take a look at my review of Desus & Mero and then check out the show. Tell us what you think of these proud citizens of the Bronx.