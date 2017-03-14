Gru’s family just got bigger, thanks to the discovery that he has a twin brother named Dru. Illumination Entertainment and Universal Pictures unveiled a new trailer for the upcoming Despicable Me 3, which reunites the former supervillain with his long-lost sibling.

Set to Dr. Dre, Eminem and X-Zibit’s “Whats the Difference,” Gru (Steve Carell) is tempted to return to his old villainous ways and do one last heist with his long-haired, super rich bro, Dru (also voiced by Carell).

The previous trailer for Despicable Me 3 introduced audiences to new baddy Balthazar Bratt, voiced by South Park‘s Trey Parker. The ‘80s-looking, moonwalking, mulleted archnemesis was a former child star who’s grown up to become obsessed with the character he played during the Reagan years. The voice cast is rounded out by Kristen Wiig, Miranda Cosgrove, Steve Coogan, Jenny Slate, and Julie Andrews.

The third film in the Despicable Me franchise is directed by Pierre Coffin and Kyle Balda, co-directed by Eric Guillon and written by Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio.

Despicable Me 3 arrives in theaters on June 30. Check out the trailer above.