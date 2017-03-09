SPOILER ALERT: This story contains details of tonight’s Designated Survivor episode “Warriors.”

Designated Surviver’s fall finale left fans with a major cliffhanger that could alter the fate of the country. Now returning with a new episode after its winter break, many questions are answered, beginning with who got shot.

At the end of the December 14 episode, as Peter MacLeish (Ashley Zukerman) was being sworn in as Vice President, FBI Agent Hannah Wells (Maggie Q) noticed that a man was getting ready to shoot at president Tom Kirkman (Kiefer Sutherland). Taking her own gun out, she prepared to fire at the snipper but was pushed by a Secret Service agent, which set off her gun and startled the shooter. Bullets were sent flying from Hannah’s and the sniper’s guns, the screen faded to black, and audiences were left wondering who was shot.

Tonight’s episode, “Warriors,” picked right back where fans left off and saw the nation reel from the aftermath of the shooting on the steps of the Capitol. Lo and behold, the victim of the shooting turned out to be President Kirkman. He first thought his wife was wounded, only to reveal that he had taken a bullet to the chest and was quickly taken to the hospital. Luckily the bullet went in and out, with no major damage done.

Well, that’s what viewers first thought, as they were later informed that bullet fragments were still left inside his body and he’d have to immediately undergo surgery. The White House team was then forced to temporarily invoke the 25th amendment, which states that “in case of the removal of the President from office or of his death or resignation, the Vice President shall become President.”

That meant that Vice President Peter MacLeish would be acting president in the time being – a situation that made Kirkman uneasy. As surgery was underway, MacLeish took it upon himself to make some changes. But, fortunately for Kirkman and his team, his surgery was a success.

The rest of the episode saw Emily (Italia Ricci) struggle with the knowledge that there may be a traitor in the White House. Meanwhile Hannah grappled with her decision to reveal what she knows about the conspiracy behind the Capitol bombing.

