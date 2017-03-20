Dermot Mulroney and The 100 actor Richard Harmon have been added to the principal cast of Gold Circle’s upcoming supernatural thriller Break My Heart 1,000 Times, toplined by Bella Thorne. Production is underway with Scott Speer at the helm of the pic, which is based on Daniel Waters’ YA novel. Jason Fuchs adapted the screenplay, which follows a cataclysmic event that has torn the barrier between our world and the next, leaving “Remnants,” ghost-like essences of the deceased, part of everyday life. After years of quiet coexistence with the living, a Remnant threatens a young girl, propelling her on a mission that will change the course of her life. Paul Brooks is producing, with Fuchs, Scott Niemeyer, and Brad Kessell and Jason Fuchs exec producing. Mulroney just wrapped filming on Fox’s romantic drama The Mountain Between Us, with Idris Elba and Kate Winslet. He’s repped by WME. Harmon, repped by Pacific Artists Management and Authentic, currently stars in the CW’s post-apocalyptic series The 100, picked up for a fifth season, and is set to star in the indie film Crypto.

Rex/Shutterstock

Dominican Republic-born actress Katherine Castro (Reinbou) and Portuguese actor Chris Santos (The Girlfriend Experience) have joined writer-director J.S Mayank’s romantic drama Someday. The film follows two strangers, Melody and Adam, who meet on a 14-hour flight from Sydney to LA. Adam, (Santos), is a world-famous composer but Melody, (Castro), doesn’t recognize her flight companion seated next to her. Along the way, they pour their hearts out – a connection made, that is more beautiful, precisely because of its simple, fleeting nature. Alisa Evdokimov and Jesse Morrison are producing, with filming set to begin next month.