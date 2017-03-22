Denise Richards and The O.C. alum Mischa Barton are set to star in The Toybox, a supernatural thriller from the team behind the 2016 horror pic ClownTown. Tom Nagel will return at the helm on this film from a script he co-wrote with Jeff Denton. Production is currently underway on the film that follows a family who go on a cross-country trip across America and get stranded in the desert by a supernatural force that is slowly killing them off. Richards plays a mother stranded with her family in the desert, while Barton plays another traveler who joins the group and gets caught up in the otherworldly evil. Denton co-stars along with Brian Nagel, Greg Violand, Matt Mercer, Malika Michelle, David H. Greathouse, and Katie Keene. Jeff Miller is producing with the Nagel brothers, Denton, and Ronnie D. Lee. Exec producers are Jim Jacobsen and Eric Brenner. Richards is repped by Abrams Artists Agency and Barton is with LINK Entertainment.

30 Rock’s Katrina Bowden and Kate Flannery (The Office) have boarded Michael A. MacRae’s indie comedy-drama Fishbowl California, which begins filming this month. The pic follows Rodney, on the verge of thirty with no direction, facing homelessness before winding up in the home of a hardened, tough, unrelated to him mother figure and the unlikely family she and Rodney create for each other over time. The film also co-stars Glee’s Max Adler, Quinton Aaron (The Blind Side), Jared Kusnitz (Underemployed) and Jenna Willis (American Crime Story). Bowden and Flannery are both repped by Innovative Artists.