Den of Thieves, the action thriller that stars Gerard Butler and an ensemble cast that includes Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson, has been pegged for release on January 19, 2018 by distributor STX. That’s the weekend after the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday. Right now that date is clear but comes after a slew of films a week earlier such as Lionsgate Liam Neeson starring The Commuter, Sony and Studio 8’s White Boy Rick, and 20th Century Fox’s Maze Runner: The Death Cure.

The project is being produced by Mark Canton, Tucker Tooley, Butler and Alan Siegel. The story follows an elite crew of bank robbers sets out to pull off the ultimate heist and get to the money first, right under the noses of Los Angeles’ most feared division of law enforcement. The film marks the directorial debut of Christian Gudegast (London Has Fallen) who is helming from his original screenplay based on a story by Gudegast and Paul Scheuring (Prison Break: The Final Break). Tooley spent more than 10 years developing this project with Gudegast.

The ensemble for the pic include Pablo Schreiber (13 Hours), O’Shea Jackson, Jr. (Straight Outta Compton), Evan Jones (A Million Ways to Die in the West, 8 Mile), Cooper Anderson (I Hate My Neighbor!), Maurice Compte (A Walk Among Tombstones), Kaiwai Lyman-Mersereau (American Violence), Mo McRae (Wild), Meadow Williams (Apollo 13) and Brian Van Holt (Wild).

Executive producing are Scott Lumpkin (The Foreigner), Jamie Marshall (The Foreigner and Glenn D. Feig (The Nice Guys).

The film is being financed by Diamond Film Productions. STXfilms co-financed and is distributing the film worldwide.